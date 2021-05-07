‘Bark for Your Park’ contest giving up to $150,000 to build or enhance a dog park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – PetSafe is adding a new twist to their Bark for Your Park grant contest for their 10th anniversary.

For our 10th anniversary, we’ve added a voting element to the grant contest so more people can join in the fun. We encourage anyone who would like to have a new dog park in their area, or would like to upgrade an existing dog park, to enter.” Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe® brand.

The Bark for Your Park submission period is until June 30, 2021. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and PetSafe will announce 30 finalists on August 3. The 30 finalists will be voted on by the public until August 31.

On September 2, the winners will be announced. Five communities will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five communities will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog park.

Anyone interested should submit entries at barkforyourpark.com. To enter a community:

Request an official letter of support for the dog park project from a local civic leader

Make a list of ways the community will benefit from a dog park.

Design a layout for the dog park, and confirm the community has enough land

Gather examples to show why the next big dog park should be in the community, like fundraising events, support from local businesses, and more.

Since 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support over 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.