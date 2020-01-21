Barley’s Pizza in Maryville to reopen under new name

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A fan favorite restaurant in downtown Maryville is getting a new name.

The Barley’s Pizza on West Broadway is now being renamed to the Bluetick Tavern.

The signs have already changed but the pizza place says it will still accept gift cards for Barley’s Maryville.

The Bluetick Tavern still has the same owner and will remain a part of the Aubrey’s family of restaurants.