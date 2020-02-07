Barn totally destroyed after North Knox County fire, Rural Metro confirms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Rural Metro Fire Department says a barn is a total loss after responding to a fire in North Knox County early Friday morning.

Rural Metro fire crews responded to a barn fire on Norris Freeway near Pelleaux Road in North Knox County around 5:30 a.m. Friday.







Source: Rural Metro Fire Dept

Crews arrived to find a barn on fire not threatening the house.

No injuries reported and accountability of animals were available at the time of the press release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.