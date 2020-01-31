Barn, vehicles destroyed after tires explode in Greene County dairy farm fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A barn and several vehicles were destroyed after a fire in Greene County brought multiple departments to the scene.

According to Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Chief Harold Williamson, crews were dispatched to the barn fire in the 1300 block of Brown Springs Road around 3 a.m. on Friday morning after callers told dispatchers they heard explosions coming from the fire.

The property owners told firefighters that there were fuel drums in the building, but Chief Williamson informed News Channel 11 that no fuel drums ever exploded as a result of the fire.

Chief Williamson said several vehicles were destroyed in the fire, and when the tires caught fire, they likely exploded.

The following vehicles and equipment were lost when the 28′ x 80′ building caught fire:

2 tractors

1 skid steer

1 combine

2 pickup

1 feed mixer

1 hay baler

Several tools

Maintenance equipment

Firefighters were able to save another barn close to the destroyed one.

Chief Williamson said the hay and machinery in the building caused it to burn quickly, but no injuries were reported over the course of the fire.

The cows at the dairy farm are all accounted for and uninjured. They have been moved to a safe, fenced-in area, according to Chief Williamson.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but electrical issues are suspected to have started it.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots, but the fire is fully contained.

As of 8 a.m., Brown Springs Road is still shut down.

Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department on the scene. The Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Midway VFD, Debusk VFD, and Caney Branch VFD all assisted at the scene. Tusculum VFD also assisted Mosheim VFD by covering the backfield.

EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office also responded and aided in traffic control at the scene.