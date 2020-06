FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Geoffrey Berman, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday, June 19, 2020, to oust Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman intends to continue to fight his removal.

The powerful prosecutor has been overseeing investigations of Trump’s allies.

He showed up at his office to work on Saturday morning, defying Barr.

Late Friday, Barr had abruptly acted to oust the prosecutor. Berman tells reporters, “I’m just here to do my job.”