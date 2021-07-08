Barrette Outdoor Living to add 162 new jobs in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fencing and railing company plans to bring 162 new jobs to the Bulls Gap area of Hawkins County, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The release states Barrette Outdoor Living, a manufacturer of railing, fencing and exterior products, will expand operations in Hawkins County. The company has operated in Bulls Gap since 2001.

“Barrette came to Bulls Gap about 20 years ago and it has been growing steadily over the years. Today’s news of such a large investment and another 162 jobs is welcomed by our county and certainly by our citizens, especially the ones who will fill those positions. I’d like to thank our partners and TNECD, TVA, and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership for their work with the Hawkins County IDB in assisting the company so that this could happen.” Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee

Barrette Outdoor Living officials announced on Thursday with Governor Bill Lee and TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe that the company will invest $33 million to create the new jobs.

The release states the investment will add manufacturing space, which includes new equipment, cooling tanks, new extruders and co-extruders.

“Job creation in rural Tennessee is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Barrette Outdoor Living for its investment in Hawkins County,” said Governor Lee in the release. “Northeast Tennessee continues to provide companies with the ideal, business-friendly environment to support growth and success.”