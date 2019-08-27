Basic tips for selling your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Potential home buyers want assurance that basic items are in working order and won’t need to be replaced or repaired in the near future.



Before placing your home on the market, there are some basic, inexpensive cosmetic and functional improvements that can add value to your property.



Make all needed upgrades, repairs or replacements to the home’s major systems. Plumbing, heating and air, electrical and sewer systems should all be considered.



Consider replacements. Certain replacement projects will give you more added value than remodeling projects, according to Remodeling Magazine.



Some of these projects are also the least expensive and add to a home’s curb appeal. Changing your front door provides a return on investment by as much as 91%. Adding a garage door brings a return investment of 77%.

The magazine also suggests fiber-cement or foam-backed vinyl siding, and adding a steel entry door.



Kitchen remodeling. According to Zillow’s Consumer Housing Trends Report, the style of a kitchen is a desired home characteristic preferred by nearly half of all buyers.



Kitchens tend to be the heart of a home, so anything you do to improve your kitchen will add value. Painting the kitchen should be the first step.



Vinyl flooring tends to make the room look dated. Consider replacing it with laminate or tile. New cabinetry, kitchen sink fixtures and updated lighting will also add value.



If you are on a budget, you can still increase the value of your kitchen by sanding and painting or staining cabinetry. Adding new hardware by purchasing new, matching appliances and counter tops can add bang to your investment buck.



Sweat equity outdoors. Curb appeal is what beckons potential buyers into your new home and what your yard looks like adds value.

If you have a healthy budget and your landscaping needs extensive work, consider hiring professionals. A landscape architect can be pricey but necessary if your yard is in need of an overhaul.



According to the American Society of Landscape Architects, curb appeal should be extended to the backyard as well. Clean the yard of any debris, trim trees and shrubs, and spread fresh mulch in the planting beds.

Also, green up the lawn, keep it mowed and edged and reseed the bare spots. Planting trees is also a good idea.

You could also line the walkway with solar-powered lights. Not only are they functional by lighting your way at night, but they provide ornamentation as well.

