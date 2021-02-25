Bassmaster Elite Series event kicks off in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Professional bass anglers are once again taking to the Tennessee River hoping to reel in the best catch as part of the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Thursday was the first day of the competition event, where 100 of the world’s best bass anglers came to East Tennessee on the waters of Fort Loudoun Reservoir and Tellico Lake.

One of them will walk away with the grand prize of $100,000.

The competition runs until Sunday. If you want to see the competitors launch, takeoffs happen at Calhoun’s on the River boat dock at 7 a.m. each day of the tourney. Weigh-ins are held at 3 p.m. at Volunteer Landing Marina, but for days 3 and 4, weigh-ins will be held at the World’s Fair Park performance lawn.