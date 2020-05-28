Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts resident got creative while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean of Southwick created the bat signal in his back yard on Wednesday and told 22News, “he hopes he comes to save the day or year.”
The “bat signal” is from the DC comic Batman where a searchlight projects a large bat symbol onto the skies over the fictional Gotham City to summon the superhero for help.
The newest Batman movie is scheduled to come out in October of 2021 starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell and is directed by Matt Reeves. No information has been released on the storyline yet.
According to Wikipedia, this will be the 18th Batman related movie to be released since 1943.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 case count rises in the state; phased reopenings continue
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- US coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 as states continue reopening
- CVS opening 18 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Tennessee
- FEMA distributes PPE to nursing homes across Tennessee
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 47 active Knox County cases, 367 total
- Chattanooga mayor raises concerns about COVID-19 cases
- Four COVID-19 cases confirmed at Chattanooga Volkswagen plant
- Patrons under plastic: Restaurants get creative in virus era
- 41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
- 26K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
- Smokies nonprofit to hold virtual firefly event on YouTube
- Virus deaths surpass 100,000 in US while cases rise in India
- Tracking Coronavirus: Health experts share the importance of contact tracing
- Texas bar owner bans customers from wearing masks inside