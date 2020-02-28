‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive happening next week in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Area first responders are rolling up their sleeves next week to give back to the community, along with some friendly competition.
Pigeon Forge Police Department is hosting a Sevier County “Battle of the Badges” blood drive benefiting MEDIC Regional Blood Center. The police force is challenging other first responders in Gatlinburg and Sevierville.
The following agencies are participating:
• Sevierville Police Department
• Sevierville Fire Department
• Sevier County Sheriff’s Office
• Pigeon Forge Police Department
• Pigeon Forge Fire Department
• Gatlinburg Police Department
• Gatlinburg Fire Department
• Sevier County Emergency Management Agency
• Sevier County E911
• Sevier County Ambulance Service
But it’s not just first responders that can give blood during this event — the public is welcome and encouraged to come and donate, as well.
To help out, just head down to the Pigeon Forge Community Center on Monday, March 2 from noon to 7 p.m. You can choose which area agency gets points for your donation.
All donors will receive a freed MEDIC gift and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
MORE: For additional information, click here
