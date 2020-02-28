‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive happening next week in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Area first responders are rolling up their sleeves next week to give back to the community, along with some friendly competition.

Pigeon Forge Police Department is hosting a Sevier County “Battle of the Badges” blood drive benefiting MEDIC Regional Blood Center. The police force is challenging other first responders in Gatlinburg and Sevierville.

The following agencies are participating:

• Sevierville Police Department

• Sevierville Fire Department

• Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

• Pigeon Forge Police Department

• Pigeon Forge Fire Department

• Gatlinburg Police Department

• Gatlinburg Fire Department

• Sevier County Emergency Management Agency

• Sevier County E911

• Sevier County Ambulance Service

But it’s not just first responders that can give blood during this event — the public is welcome and encouraged to come and donate, as well.

To help out, just head down to the Pigeon Forge Community Center on Monday, March 2 from noon to 7 p.m. You can choose which area agency gets points for your donation.

All donors will receive a freed MEDIC gift and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

