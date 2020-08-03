BBB partnering with US Census Bureau to increase census response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s still time to be counted in the U.S. census.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to submit your response to the U.S. Census Bureau has been extended and soon you may be receiving a reminder.

The Better Business Bureau is partnering with the Census Bureau to help combat misinformation.

The bureau plans to send email messages encouraging people to fill out the census survey because the count is falling behind, a lot of that having to do with COVID-19.

While you’re often warned to be aware of fake emails sent by scammers, the BBB is stepping in to support the Census Bureau to clear up any misinformation.

The national response rate to the Census is lagging well behind where it was at a similar point a decade ago, according to researchers. The finders are worrisome and seemingly at odds with the positive messages the Census Bureau has been sending all year.

Soon, you may receive an email reminding you to fill out your form, if you haven’t already done so.

“Yes, in the past the Census Bureau has typically just mailed the application out and have you fill it out, but now they’re reaching out to people via email and text because the response hasn’t been what they’re looking for.” Tony Binkley – BBB President

Tony Binkley of the BBB of Greater East Tennessee says while the BBB reminds us to be aware of fraudulent emails, the one sent from the Census Bureau is legitimate.

“You may receive an email if you haven’t completed the census asking you to go to the government website to complete it. So, you’ll want to make sure you are going to an official site before you do that because scammers are probably going to jump on this.” Tony Binkley

The official email reminder to participate in the census will be sent from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov.

Emails from the Census Bureau are sent from the official @census.gov domain. No personal information is required.

The deadline to submit your response to the U.S. Census Bureau has been extended three months because of the pandemic, you now have until Oct. 31 to respond.