TBI identifies man from Thursday’s officer-involved shooting

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the man from the officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

The TBI saying in a release late Thursday night that the suspect, Wendell Wilson, 42, was shot in the hand after he exited the residence holding a rifle, ignoring commands from BCSO deputies who were responding to a report of a domestic assault.

“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review,” the TBI release stated.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night they are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Montvale Road following a report of a domestic assault.

According to BCSO, the officer was responding to a domestic assault between a husband and wife around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived and attempted to make contact with the suspect, a man opened the door and began to raise a rifle at a deputy.

The deputy fired his service weapon, striking Wilson on his hand.

Wilson was taken by AMR Ambulance Service to University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy was not injured.

TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who fired his service weapon will be put on administrative leave with pay as per policy while the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic assault. The victim of the domestic assault was not injured, BCSO said.