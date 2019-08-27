BCSO: Two arrested on heroin, meth charges

From left to right: Angela Clampet and Ronald Tarbett. (Photos: BCSO)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says they arrested two people Monday after a search of a residence that resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and cash.

According to BCSO, on Monday afternoon, officers and deputies with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and BCSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Tarbett Road.

Two people were located in the house and arrested.

Rondale Dale Tarbett, 47, whose house was searched, has been charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) for resale, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) for resale.

Angela Denise Clampet, 48, of Knoxville has been charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) in a drug free zone, and a failure to appear on a prior driving charge.

Both Tarbett and Clampet are being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility. Tabett’s bonds total $280,000 pending a court hearing, while Clampet’s bonds total $86,500 pending a court hearing.

They are scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. September 4.

The task force seized two ounces of crystal methamphetamine, two grams of heroin, and $1,000 cash.

BCSO saying the investigation is continuing and say additional charges for Tarbett could be forthcoming.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, and Maryville Police Department.