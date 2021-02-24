Bean Station woman arrested in forgery case after police find counterfeit money

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is facing forgery charges after police say they found counterfeit money and supplies used to make it in her possession.

Bean Station Police said Tuesday that on Thursday, Feb. 18, an officer was conducting a business check at Holt’s IGA when he was contacted by an employee stating that Ashley L. Resmondo had attempted to pay for her purchases with counterfeit money.

The officer came into contact with Resmondo, who said she was unaware that the money was counterfeit and consented to a search of her purse. In the search, the officer located two wallets that contained a total of $ 717.00 in counterfeit currency.

Officers continued their investigation, finding Resmondo was also in possession of more counterfeit money, printers, computers as well as paper that had been used to forge and simulate counterfeit currency.

Bean Station Police says Resmondo was arrested for 89 counts of forgery as well as 89 counts of criminal simulation. The investigation is ongoing.