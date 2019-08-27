Bear breaks into vehicle for snacks in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Michigan family has learned what many East Tennesseans already know: Black bears will do whatever it takes to find a snack.

Prussia Hawley, a tourist visiting the Smokies with her family from Michigan, captured a video of a hungry bear family.

Hawley saying they were staying at an Air BNB in Gatlinburg and in less than an hour after arriving and settling in, a mama bear and her two cubs broke into the rental van parked outside.

This happened Aug. 19.

The bears got away with Poptarts and other snack and tried to open a water bottle.

Amazingly, no damage was done to the rental van, but Hawley and her family definitely left the Smokies with a good story to share.

This also serves as a reminder to be careful with your food when visiting the Smokies.

