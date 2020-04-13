Closings
Bear cubs rescued on Easter by Virginia State Police after mom killed on I-64

News

by: Keyris Manzanares

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three bear cubs were left without a momma bear after she was struck and killed on I-64 Saturday night.

Virginia State Police came to the rescue! VSP Trooper Nathan Combs, BARC Electric and Jimmy Southers Auto Towing & Repairs were able to get the orphaned cubs down from a tree off I-64 in Rockbridge County.

The cubs enjoyed an Easter feast at the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Sunday.

