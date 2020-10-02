Bear previously relocated from Sevier County euthanized after reaching Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear relocated away from Sevier County was euthanized after it was seen running through downtown Chattanooga.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency official told WTVC the bear was relocated to Polk County before it made its way down to Chattanooga, swimming across the Tennessee river to get there and even being spotted on the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga campus.

TWRA said the bear was euthanized because they determined there was a real threat to public safety in the downtown area. The bear had previously been tagged by wildlife personnel, suggesting the bear had become comfortable being around humans.

Numerous people captured video the bear on the move in the city.

The TWRA implores people to stay away from wild animals to minimize public risk.