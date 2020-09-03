Bear sighting sparks brief soft lockdown at Maryville City Schools

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear sighting caused three Maryville City Schools to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday.
The school system shared this picture, saying the bear was spotted near Maryville Junior High School on Wednesday. Maryville High School and Sam Houston Elementary were also put on a soft lockdown.
Maryville City Schools wrote on Facebook it, “bearly” caused any problems, but it did create a lot of excitement.
- School district sends funding ‘SOS’ to federal government with buses
- Knox County Schools offering pay incentives to attract more substitute teachers; free meals for students after Labor Day
- LMU chairman explains why rock, debris went flying across campus parking lot, damaging multiple cars
- New York City delays reopening of schools
- Cyberattack, plus software failure, impacts Florida schools