Bear sighting sparks brief soft lockdown at Maryville City Schools

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear sighting caused three Maryville City Schools to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday.

The school system shared this picture, saying the bear was spotted near Maryville Junior High School on Wednesday. Maryville High School and Sam Houston Elementary were also put on a soft lockdown.

Maryville City Schools wrote on Facebook it, “bearly” caused any problems, but it did create a lot of excitement.

