Bear spotted crossing the street by Athens Police

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Athens Police shared this sighting of a bear spotted in the town on Wednesday.

Bear Sighting! Last seen off Hailey St. heading towards Oak St. TWRA has been notified and APD is tracking. Please be cautious and check your surroundings when going outside pic.twitter.com/HOvCprbRu1 — City of Athens Police Department (@CityofAthensPD) June 17, 2020

Athens Police said the bear was last seen off Hailey Street heading towards Oak Street.

The department says the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been notified.

Police advise people in the area to be cautious and to check their surroundings when heading outside.