Bear spotted crossing the street by Athens Police

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Athens Police shared this sighting of a bear spotted in the town on Wednesday.

Athens Police said the bear was last seen off Hailey Street heading towards Oak Street.

The department says the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has been notified.

Police advise people in the area to be cautious and to check their surroundings when heading outside.

