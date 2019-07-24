Bear spotted dumpster diving in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re received another reminder of just how closely we share our East Tennessee home with bears.

Caught on camera, an encounter with bears foraging Tuesday in a Campbell County dumpster.

A WATE 6 On Your Side viewer, Kila Ayers, sending us a ReportIt! video that was recorded Tuesday evening. Ayers saying the encounter happened at Campbell County’s Peabody Convenience Center.

That center is on Highway 25 West between LaFollette and Jellico.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron saying bears do frequent dump sites and the county has taken corrective measures to deter bears: