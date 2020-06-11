Bear spotted on Oak Ridge home security system

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bear was spotted in someone’s front yard along Rivers Run Boulevard in Oak Ridge Wednesday.

You’re looking at a screenshot from a ring doorbell camera video. When officers arrived they were not able to find the bear.

The City of Oak Ridge shared some reminders if you spot a bear in your neighborhood.

The city saying to yell at the bear or bang pots and pans from a safe distance like through an open window.

Officials say not to let your dog outside if you see a bear.

After the bear leaves, walk around your property to figure out what attracted it in the first place. Removing attractants could be a good idea in case the bear comes back.

