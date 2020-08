JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bear was spotted on the campus of East Tennessee State University on Friday.

In a video shared with News Channel 11, the bear was seen roaming campus in between Gilbreath Hall and University School.

According to a university spokesperson, ETSU Public Safety officers chased the bear into the woods behind campus where it was last seen.

Video was sent to News Channel 11 by Alex Goodman.