Bear spotted on trail camera in Middle Tennessee

JOELTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Middle Tennessee hunter saw someone he was not expecting on his trail cam over the weekend.

According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the bear was spotted in Joelton, Tennessee on a camera that a hunter had set up to monitor deer activity.

The TWRA says there is not a breeding population of bears in that area, but it is not uncommon for young, male bears to wander long distances before circling back towards their existing population.

One #Tennessee #hunter was surprised to find a #bear wandering through the frame in a photo from his trail camera this… Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, August 19, 2019

The TWRA also advised anyone who sees a bear to report the sighting and let neighbors know.

The organization also gave tips on how to avoid attracting bears, such as making sure food and trash are secure and making sure bird feeders are removed when bears are active.