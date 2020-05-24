Bear survives after being hit by car on TN-126 near Fall Creek Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A young bear was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon on TN-126 near Fall Creek Road in the Indian Springs neighborhood of Kingsport. Witnesses told News Channel 11 that the struck black bear was dazed for a few minutes and then ran off.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Nathan Hall told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the bear was about a year old, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials on the scene.

“Any injured animal could always be a danger if someone gets close to it,” Hall said. “It ran back into the woods for now, so we have done our due diligence to keep it out of the roadway and the public safe.”







Hall said TWRA agents on scene agreed with the above mentioned statement.