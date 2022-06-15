KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The TWRA is sharing news about a second bear attack in less than a week leaving a person injured. A bear was euthanized after a black bear scratched a woman sitting on her porch in Sevierville Wednesday afternoon according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA said a 90-year-old woman was sitting on a porch swing around 4:30 p.m. when a female bear with three yearlings came onto her porch. The woman began shaking a lawn chair to try and scare them away when the mother bear scratched her on the arm. The TWRA said the bears then fled.

The woman went to the hospital and the TWRA said her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Wildlife officers were able to catch the bears and because the adult bear injured a human, it has been euthanized. Officers are now monitoring the behavior of the yearlings.

The TWRA added that residents in the area have not reported any prior nuisance issues with this group of bears. On June 12, a bear tore into a tent injuring a woman and her daughter. It was also euthanized because of it showed signs of regular human contact.

If you encounter a bear, there are several tips to keep in mind. First off, never approach bears, never feed a bear, and do not leave food or trash unattended. In addition, making a lot of noise is a good way to scare away a bear.