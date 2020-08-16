Bearden High School Football delayed for 2 weeks, according to KCS

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – In a letter to parents, Bearden High School announced that it will delay the start of its football season by two weeks after, “…much consideration and discussion with Knox County Schools administration, KCS Health Services and Knox County Health Department.”

Principal Debbie Sayers says that although this is disappointing news, especially to the players, the safety and well-being of the school’s student athletes and staff is of top priority.

Bearden was set to play its first game on Friday prior to this announcement.