Bearden shop plans turkey giveaway for families affected by COVID-19

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – In what has become a tradition for the store during the pandemic, Willy’s Butcher Shop in Bearden announced that at least 200 turkeys will be given away on Saturday, Nov. 14, to families affected by COVID-19.

William Carithers, master butcher and proprietor, said “Willy’s Great American Turkey Giveaway” will begin at 9 a.m. outside the store at 5115 Homberg Drive in Knoxville. The giveaway will continue until the supply runs out.

As with the chicken giveaway earlier in the year, the turkeys will be handed out on the honor system, with no questions asked. Willy’s does hope to feed at least 200 families for Thanksgiving through this effort, so the shop encourages honesty.

The turkeys will be handed out starting east of the store, so that traffic doesn’t block roadways or parking lots. The turkeys will be handed to a person inside the car, with no need to exit the vehicle.

For those who aren’t in need, Willy’s is offering spring-fed, organic, free-range whole turkeys and Berkshire hams for sale inside the store. Masks are required.