KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, a celebration was held to recognize the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. In 1865 those who were enslaved in Galveston, Texas found out on June 19 that they were finally free, marking what is now known as Juneteenth.



It’s the African American Emancipation Day that commemorates their freedom and emphasizes education, equality and achievement.



“Juneteenth is an opportunity to come together, to talk, fellowship, to remember our history, but to enjoy and celebrate the fact that we can be together,” the president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, Rev. Renee Kesler said.

Apart from celebrating, the center showcased symbols of remembrance. 250 white roses sit in front of Beck to represent the 250,000 slaves in Texas that found out they were free in 1865.



“We know that history is still being uncovered, it’s still being discovered, and we’re still un-silencing some history that may not have been written, but it will tell us the story of many who were still not emancipated after 1865,” Kesler said.



For this reason, Juneteenth is about more than just celebrating past achievements, but continuing to progress and come together as one.

“Beck is Black history and culture 365, that means every day of the year, we’re doing Black history and culture and we’re very excited about that, but we love when we get to do it with the whole nation at the same time. So we’re very proud to be part of something that is happening all over this country,” Kesler said.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed into law that Juneteenth would be considered the 11th annual national holiday on the federal calendar.

Monday, June 20 parade

Knoxville’s parade is set for Monday morning – stepping off at 10 a.m. from Chilhowee Park down MLK Jr. Avenue and ending at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. The parade is organized by Knoxville’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission.

Then, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host the Juneteenth Memorial Tribute from noon to 4 p.m.

MLK Jr. Avenue and some cross-streets will be closed along the parade route from 10-11 a.m.