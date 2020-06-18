Beer board votes to suspends licenses for 4 Nashville bars

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Beer Board voted Thursday to suspend the licenses of four Nashville bars after they were found in violation of Metro Health Department orders for opening in Phase Two.

The board voted unanimously to suspend licenses for Moxy Nashville Downtown, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, Broadway Brewhouse and Nudies for five days due to violations of the order, according to Beer Board Exec. Director, Benton McDonough.

The four establishments have 14 days from date of citation to request formal hearing.

The attorney for owner of multiple businesses along Broadway, Steve Smith, said the suspensions are not immediate and there will be no change in operations for now.

Thirteen businesses were issued citations after last weekend for violations of Emergency Orders 4 or 6.

MORE: Detailed citations released for Nashville businesses violating orders of Phase Two

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of the Metro Public Health Department said they issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 6.

Caldwell visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance.

Health officials cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6.

Public Health Emergency Order 4 requires business establishments to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Business Cited on June 12:

51st Deli1314 51st AVE NOrder 4 
Honky Tonk Central329 BroadwayOrder 6 
Jonathan’s Grille717 3rd Ave NOrder 4 
Jonathan’s Grille7653 Hwy 70 SOrder 6
Nashville Underground105 BroadwayOrder 6
Popeye’s3550 Murfreesboro PKOrder 4
Sam’s Bar & Grill2001 Lakeshore DROrder 6
Scoreboard Bar & Grill2408 Music Valley DROrder 6
Sonic7679 Hwy 70 SOrder 4
Sperry’s5109 Harding PKOrder 4 and Order 6
Taco Bell4000 Nolensville PKOrder4 and Order 6
Thai Phooket915 Rivergate PKWYOrder 4
Wingstop127 Gallatin PK NOrder 4

Before the pandemic, the Metro Health Department had never issued citations to businesses. They have hired six extra employees to help sift through the complaints and are looking at hiring more.

If you notice a business not complying with the orders contact hubNashville.

