Beer company testing paper bottles made of recycled materials

DENMARK (WHTM) — Danish beer company Carlsberg is working on bottles made out of paper.

Thursday, the company unveiled two new recyclable prototypes of a wood-fiber bottle. One version is lined with a thin film of recycled PET plastic to keep the beer from seeping out. The other uses a bio-based lining. The prototypes will be used to test the linings.

Company officials say the fiber bottles are more environmentally friendly, in part because of sustainable sourcing, and they also say the production process reduces carbon emissions.

Carlsberg started working on the fiber bottles in 2015 but it will still be a few years until they’re on the market.

It’s not doing away with bottles and cans, just giving consumers another option.