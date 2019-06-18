Beer permit decision for UT venues postponed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The beer board has postponed its decision for issuing beer permits to UT venues’ applications until its next meeting in July.

There were four applications on the table Tuesday prior to the decision to postpone, which included those for Thompson-Boling Arena and Neyland Stadium.

Last week, WATE 6 On Your Side reported the venues had applied for beer permits following the decision by the SEC to allow beer sales at sports venues.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story with additional details when they’re made available.