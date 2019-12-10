Behind the Badge: Former Marine volunteering with Wreaths Across America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro’s Brad Rettig is all about serving. A former Marine, Rettig enjoys giving back especially when it comes to honoring his fellow veterans. That’s why, for the fifth straight year, Rettig is involved with Wreaths Across America.

“I think that’s why you see a lot of folks like myself … veterans … who are out there and involved,” Rettig said. “With Wreaths Across America being associated with the military … I’m a veteran … it’s a natural fit.”

This Saturday, Dec.14, will mark the day that Rettig and thousands of volunteers all across the country will take part in Wreath’s Across America. Placing wreaths at the grave sites of local veterans.

Locally, wreaths will be placed at the Knoxville National Cemetery; the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, off Gov. John Sevier Highway; and the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View. The wreath laying ceremony at all three sites will begin at noon.

In January, Rettig will lead the efforts to collect and recycle the wreaths, an initiative he started last year. This January however, Rettig has added something new for those who come out to collect the wreaths.

That group will now be known as “Patrick’s Army” in honor of fallen service member Patrick Hamburger.

“Pat’s 5 man team was to get (Navy) SEAL Team 6 and a special group of Army Rangers in and out of battle every night,” Patrick’s father Doug said. “On Aug. 6, 2011, they had already dropped off the Army Rangers on one side of the village and were taking 15 members of SEAL Team 6 and other special forces to the other side of the village, and about 250 yards before they were to land, they were shot down.

“I think the winning combination was just, Patrick’s Army because Patrick was Army National Guard in the aviation division and it just made sense.”

Whether you volunteer on the Dec. 14 of this month to place wreaths, or come out in January as part of Patrick’s Army, Rettig urges everyone to come out and take it all in.

“Certainly go out and give it a try.. there is no pressure. You don’t have an allotment of wreaths that you have to put out or anything like that. … Just take in the experience.”