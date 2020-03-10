Behind the Badge: Learning how to drive a fire truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Remember when you first took your driver’s exam? Well, imagine taking the same exam behind the wheel of a Knoxville Fire Department fire engine.

Recently we caught up with firefighter Christopher Baum and KFD’s driving facility in East Knoxville. The 20-year-old, getting his first lesson behind the wheel.

“We all look forward to the day we get to drive,” says Baum, “Get to start this process and learn to drive.”

Captain Dale Patterson is one of KFD’s driving instructors.

His job is to work with the rookie drivers through a number of coned obstacles making sure the students become more at ease when trying to navigate the company’s larger trucks.

“The goal here is to get somewhat comfortable in what you’re driving. Get used to how it feels,” says Capt. Patterson, “There’s water on these trucks so you have to get used to how it feels… It’s a lot of weight.”

So the question is, when is the student ready to graduate to driving on the streets in emergency situations?

“With this course, you’re very quick to know if you get it or not,” Patterson tells WATE six On Your Side. “It’s telling. The cones will tell you, judging your mirrors, the stopping, the rear distance, you can’t just fudge it. When they actually do the testing, you are timed. You have a certain amount of time to complete all these tasks and if you’re not within that time you have to go all over again.”

As for firefighter Baum, his first outing was almost flawless: “I feel alright for the first time out. I’m sure I probably tapped a couple cones. I guess that’s expected. That’s why we’re out here to practice.”

(WATE)

