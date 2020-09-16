Behind the Badge: Oak Ridge Police lieutenant taking on special projects to make difference in community

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Making a difference, that is what Police Lt. Shannah Newman is doing in her community.

For 23 years, Officer Newman has been a part of Oak Ridge Police Department, and during that time she has been able to use her position to reestablish and create a number of programs for the area. Programs like the neighborhood watch, “Project Life Saver” for seniors, car seat safety programs and more.

All of this, on top of her normal day to day law enforcement duties.

“I think as officers, we have that opportunity every day to yes go out there and change someone’s life.” Oak Ridge Police Lt. Shannah Newman

“She just gets really involved in those projects that deal with neighborhood watch,” Chief of Police Robin Smith said. “One of the things I really love about her is her love for the community. She just really cares about the people in the community of all generations.”

As a matter of fact, Officer Newman’s efforts resulted in her promotion a year ago to the rank of lieutenant, making her just the second woman to receive the rank with ORPD.

“It’s been great because now I am over a patrol shift,” Newman said. “I have also acquired the task of being our field training officer coordinator, so I get to work with all of our new officers as they come in as they go through the process of becoming solo officers on their own.”

A job she welcomes as the William Blount High School product had her sights set on being a teacher while in school.

“With new officers that come up, guiding them and sharing the knowledge that we have as senior officers as supervisors, it’s been a great experience to be able to teach them along the way,” she said.

This is why Lt. Shannah Newman is the focus of September’s Behind the Badge.

