KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As many of us stopped to watch this year’s field compete in the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, another group will be keeping an eye out for everyone.

“We have to think about the event itself and what we will do during the event and then we also have to think about the normal calls that we run every single day,” Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

That’s why while the race is on Knoxville Fire Department along with Visit Knoxville, Public Works, Knoxville Police Department and others will pull their resources to make sure first responders can navigate the numerous traffic headaches when the emergency calls go out.

“We kind of are the overwatch of the entire event and we position units as needed based on call volume in those areas,” Wilbanks said.

For Knoxville Fire specifically, that means creating deployment areas both outside and inside the race course.

“Basically, think of a box, right? We will put crews inside the box that will respond to fire alarms, medical emergencies or anything like that inside the closure. So we don’t ever have to really cross the road closure areas because the cycle cyclists are moving pretty fast to the event,” Wilbanks said.

For example, Knoxville Fire Department will take engine one at Summit Hill and reposition it, taking it away from that location and parking at Gay Street inside of the loop track.

They will also have other vehicles that they can use in case the call goes out. One of the smaller vehicles is one of their “mules”:

They can put all kinds of equipment in here. This will also allow them to get anywhere quickly especially with all the crowds expected downtown.

“We’ll have an increased presence of people downtown too, you know, this event brings several thousand folks to Knoxville. So, that kind of changes what our profile looks like in the downtown on the weekend,” Wilbanks said.

That’s the end goal of making sure that when we all pause to watch the races crews are in a position both inside and outside the course to respond and respond quickly when the call goes out.

The race starts on June 22 and ends on June 25.