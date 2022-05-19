KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humble, giving, compassionate, amazing. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe Richard Harms. The 33-year veteran of Rural Metro recently succumbed to pancreatic cancer, but not without leaving a lasting impression on his fellow firefighters for years to come.

“He was just a good person,” says Rural Metro Captain Robby Nix. “That’s what you want people to be first and foremost.”

According to Merriam Webster, by definition, a good person is “an honest, helpful, or morally good person”. A description that, according to his colleagues, fit Richard Harms to a Tee.

“He was very soft spoken, but he spoke loudly in other ways,” says Rural Metro Captain Richard Conley. “He definitely led by example.”

Sentiments shared by fellow Rural Metro Captain Robby Bratta. “You can certainly tell somebody don’t be negative or work harder, but he (Richard) led my example. (He) showed everybody that it is possible to stay positive, work hard and not give up.”

Traits that continue to inspire those who knew Richard the most and will hopefully help shape future generations of firefighters to come.

“If they can be a good person like he was, if they have even half the work ethic that he had, it’s a win,” says Captain Nix.

“He was just in his element helping people,” Harms’ sister Betty tells Six News. “It warms my heart to think he has helped so many people.”