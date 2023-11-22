KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not something a lot of people think about, but when an arrest is made, it doesn’t necessarily mark an end to a case. Rather, it’s the beginning of what can be a long and complicated process.

A crucial part of that process focuses on the evidence. More importantly, the storage of that evidence.

“We’re the keepers of it. The maintainers of it. We don’t present it. We don’t collect it. We just store it,” said Knoxville Police Sergeant Bryan Davis.

There are close to 76,000 pieces of evidence that Davis and his staff must record, preserve and research, he explained.

“We collect around 44 items a day, every day,” said Davis, “Of those 44 items, 13 to 14 are narcotics and two to tree guns a day. Every single day.”

Safely and meticulously storing the evidence is an important job, especially considering the time from arrest to an actual trial date can take weeks, months, or according to Davis, even years.

“We hold stuff a long time,” Davis said. “We have to show the chain of custody. From the time that the officer took possession of that evidence to the time it is introduced in court. We maintain that chain of custody. Where was it. Who had it. On what date. Where was it stored?”

A lot of boxes on the checklist to monitor for every single piece of evidence that comes in to their facility. But there is no understating, what they do is crucial to solving a crime and making sure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“You have to have evidence to prosecute a case. If you don’t have the evidence, you don’t have the case,” adds Davis.

So, when can a piece of evidence be discarded? With so much being collected on a daily basis, room must be made for incoming pieces.

According to Sergeant Davis, his crews are constantly researching cases. Asking “is there an active warrant?” “Has the case gone to trial?” “Was there a trial?” “Is the appeals process done?” If all the boxes are checked, then the evidence can be disposed of, but Davis is quick to note, even then, there are rules that still need to be followed.