KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there are roughly just 1.1 million firefighters in the United States. This includes both career firefighters and volunteers. What’s startling, is that in 2021 the NFPA reported that less than 5% of career firefighters across the country were women.

One person working to change those numbers is Rural Metro’s Misty Weimer. A California native, Weimer is working to become a full-fledged firefighter after 7 years as an EMT in Knox County.

“I am now a probationary firefighter,” says Weimer, “I can work on the fire engine. Once I get more training under my belt I would like to transfer onto a fire truck and work full time as a firefighter.”

Weimer has been with Rural Metro for a little over a year, but making the transition from EMT to firefighter has not come easy for the 38-year-old wife and mother of one.

“Having mental strength is just as important as having physical strength. Getting through the academy was physically demanding. If it weren’t for my mental strength I would have quit,” says Weimer. “I tell myself you can do this. It’s only pain. It’s temporary. You’re doing this for a reason. You want to do this.”

Joining Rural Metro may not come as a surprise when you look at Weimer’s family history. Her father served as a firefighter and her brother currently serves back home in California. To be honest, the only person who may be slightly surprised is Weimer herself.

“My dad was a firefighter, but I never thought I wanted to be a firefighter. I didn’t see female firefighters.”

And that is why Weimer is sitting down with 6 News. To get the word out that there are role models out there for women contemplating a career as a firefighter.

“There’s not a lot of women in it, but there are women in it. So we can do it,” says Weimer. “It is challenging, but it is very rewarding. You just have to realize that you can do it.”