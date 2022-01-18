KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is something to be said about the bond between a dog and it’s owner.

That is definitely true about Knoxville Police officer Kevin Aguilar and his K-9 companion Ugo. The two, have been a team in KPD’s K-9 Unit for a little over a year and a half, working together with a common goal: to keep Knoxville’s streets safe.

“So, he is a dual-purpose dog,” said officer Aguilar of his partner. “Trained to alert to the odor of narcotics and also to track suspects.”

Officer Aguilar and the now 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, have undergone extensive training, creating a unique bond in the process.

“He means a lot to me,” Aguilar said. “He’s there to protect me as well. So, I’m here to protect him.”

That bond, fostered even when the pair aren’t on the clock.

“We’ll go out and throw the Kong around, or we’ll get with one of our other KPD partners and do some tracking,” Aguilar said. “He’s like a human. If you don’t do it after awhile, you start forgetting.”

Officer Aguilar has been with KPD for three years, but it wasn’t until some idle chat with a fellow officer that he began to contemplate a move to the K-9 Unit.

“I have a buddy of mine that was a handler a couple of years before me and I liked how he talked about it,” Aguilar said.

It was that interest that was eventually sealed on Jan. 13, 2020, when Aguilar came to the aid of a dog that had been thrown off a Knoxville overpass.

“That’s one thing I don’t tolerate: People abusing animals,” Aguliar said, “It just kind of lead me and pushed me a little bit further to wanting to work with dogs.”

A decision the California native now Knoxvillian has never regretted. Especially now that Ugo, is not only his partner on the force, but a member of the family.

“At home it’s different,” Aguliar said of Ugo. “He’s calm, he’s laying down. He’s playing around with the kid, the wife. It’s a different scene.”

And while, according to Aguilar, Ugo doesn’t like to talk shop at home, he knows when it’s time to go from family pet to patrolling his beat.

“He sees this uniform on he knows it’s time to go to work,” Aguliar said. “He knows when he’s in that Tahoe it’s time to work, and when that door opens he knows it’s time. He’s a good officer.”