KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From the Smoky Mountains to the Tennessee Valley, to the Cumberland Plateau, East Tennessee offers plenty for the outdoor enthusiast. However, among its miles of waterways, trails, ridgelines and caves, the area can prove to be tricky – even for the most skilled kayakers, hikers and cyclists.

That’s where the volunteers in the big green trucks come in. Members of Knox County Rescue are at the ready for those times when the more unique or specialized calls go out.

“It’s pretty much everything else that’s not covered under a fire truck, ambulance, or police car,” says Capt. Trevor Pickel.

The full-time firefighter at Y-12 is just one of the volunteers that give their time to make sure Knox County Rescue is ready to respond at a moment’s notice. No matter the time of day or for how long.

“It basically just takes a volunteer spirit,” Pickel said. “They’ll come and they’ll stay for however many hours we ask them to stay.”

As for the types of calls that come in, Pickel tells WATE they vary. From cave and vertical rescues, to calls on the water, building collapses and vehicle accidents with entrapments.

“It’s the stuff that doesn’t happen every day,” Pickel said.

As for what drives these crews to volunteer and put their lives on the line, the answer is simple.

“You’ll find with a lot of personalities around here they enjoy being the person that can go and make a difference and have an impact to actually help somebody,” Pickel said. “That’s the only reason. To help people.”

If you would like to volunteer and help, the crews in the green trucks are always looking to grow their teams. To learn more, visit the Knox County Rescue website.