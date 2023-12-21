KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Have you ever wondered what’s the busiest fire station in Knox County? In 2022, that title belonged to Rural Metro Station 30 in Halls. A year later, it appears the crew in Halls will again hold the distinction of being Rural Metro’s busiest.

“This is the busiest part of Knox County for us. It is one of the fastest growing areas that we cover,” said Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. “Rarely do they get to sleep through the night. Most of the time they are up. But they certainly run more than anybody.”

To put it in perspective, the station’s fire engine is two years old and is already pushing 40,000 miles driven. Another figure, a year ago, the station responded to 2,422 calls. This year, while exact numbers have yet to be released, the 2023 figure is expected to reach far beyond the number of runs crews performed in ’22.

“Oh, they’ll break it. We’ll blow last year’s numbers out of the water,” said Bagwell. “This station averages 7.4 calls per day. Somewhere between 210 – 250 a month. The next closest station is probably in the 175 range. So, by 30 or 40 runs, they will beat everyone in the entire county.”

Why are the Hall’s crews so busy? There are several factors, but Bagwell said it all starts with what’s outside the station’s front door.

“Emory Road has hundreds of thousands of cars on it every day. So that adds to the traffic volume. That adds to the number of car wrecks and those types of things. And then we still have 65 percent of our calls that are medical. So, because there are a lot of people that bring on a lot of medical calls.”

In case you are wondering what Rural Metro’s second busiest fire station is. A year ago, that distinction went to Farragut. This year, Bagwell told WATE that honor will go to the Rural Metro crews that serve Powell.