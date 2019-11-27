Behind the scenes: Transforming Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee is in the midst of a cycle that’s good for music lovers and performers looking to bring their shows to the area.

Garth Brooks broke records in Neyland Stadium in November, the first show to be held in the stadium in 16 years. Following his show, other artists added Knoxville to their tours.

Elton John, Zac Brown Band and Jason Aldean are all coming to Thompson-Boling Arena in 2020.

Add to the list of performances Tennessee men’s basketball, Lady Vols basketball, and volleyball games, and the arena’s schedule is filling up.

“The worst thing you can do is have your name known by the artist, because that means something has not gone exactly how they envisioned it,” Tim Reese, director of Thompson-Bolding Arena, said.

Reese started working at UT in 1981, he’s worked at TBA since it opened in 1987. He’s seen it all from behind the scenes.

“I often tell people that I wish that I had carried note cards and just kind of written things down. Memory fades as you get a little bit older. Thirty-two years of items; there’s some special items,” Reese said.

He works with a team of around 20 people to convert TBA between setups. Taking the arena from basketball to volleyball takes 4 to 5 hours. They begin working when a game ends, sometimes finishing in the early morning hours.

Staying late and showing up early are parts of the job, Reese says. Their reputation within the entertainment industry is part of the reason artists keep bringing tours or shows to the area, because there’s a proven track record of quickly turning the arena around between events.

It’s a partnership. Reese says between his team, facilities services, UT leaders and each event’s contacts there are a lot of parties that work to bring an event to life.

The partnership with UT coaches is the one, Reese says, is one of the most important. He says they’re asked to make sacrifices in order to keep the events schedule filled. That means sometimes not having access to the arena the day before a game.

“Both of our current staff [Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper] are really supportive of what the university is trying to do with this building. That makes it a little less stressful than if you were in an adversarial relationship with them. … Everybody’s on the same team,” Reese said.

Reese spends the most time walking around TBA, walkie-talkie in hand, making sure things are running smoothly. He likes that element of his job.

“I think when folks get into he building they should be appreciative of the time and energy people are spending so people can that enjoy themselves,” Reese said.

Those late nights and long days are worth it for the TBA team, Reese says, because they know what it means for guests who come to events.

“Our responsibility is to present an environment where they have a pleasurable experience. They’re using their discretionary money, ticket prices are not going down. We need to do an appropriate job of providing an entertainment value.” Tim Reese, director of Thompson-Boling Arena

The ability to sell alcohol at events held at TBA has contributed to the kinds of events hosted at the arena, according to Reese.

“The addition of alcohol into our environment has allowed us to become engaged with more artists and more entertainers. It adds another component that we didn’t have before. I think we’re seeing some of the fruits of some of the efforts of folks, (state) Senator (Becky Duncan) Massey and City Council, they had real insight,” Reese said.

More announcements for shows and events are likely. In the meantime Reese says he’ll keep things running.