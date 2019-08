The Belk at Knoxville Center Mall is set to close sometime in November, according to a spokesperson for the store.

In a statement, the store said they look forward to serving their customers at four area stores that will remain.

“+Our Knox Center store will close in November. Belk enjoys a strong connection to the Knoxville community and we look forward to serving our customers with our four area stores and via Belk.com,” they said in the statement.