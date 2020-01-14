Bell Central School to dismiss early for funeral of three students

PINEVILLE, Ky (WATE) – Bell Central School in Pineville, Kentucky will dismiss early Tuesday for the funeral for three students killed in a mobile home fire last week.

Sierra, Cynthia, and Shawn Posey were killed in a mobile home fire on Hurst Hollow Road along with their grandmother.

PREVIOUS: Police identify 3 children, grandmother killed in Bell County, Ky. mobile home fire

The school will dismiss at 2 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the funeral.

PREVIOUS: ‘That was my whole world’: Woman mourns loss of children, mother in house fire

Brooks Durham Funeral Home says the family will receive friends after 4 p.m. at the Bell Central School Center. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m.