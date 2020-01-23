Bell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenagers

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — The Bell County Sheriff Department is searching for siblings that went missing over the weekend.

Gage Wren, 16 and Mckinsey Wren, 13, were last seen Saturday, Jan. 18. The case is being treated as a runaway incident. The two left their foster home in the Shillalah area and are believed to be in Middlesboro.

They are both described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Gage was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and tan pants. Mckinsey was last seen in a black shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have information on their location you are asked to call Bell County Deputy Patrick Brooks at 606-337-3102.