Belmont University releases statement on status of third presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. Bob Fisher, the President of Belmont University released a statement to the media Monday morning regarding the third and final presidential debate on campus.

First and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with President and Mrs. Trump and everyone diagnosed with COVID-19, that they may each experience a full and speedy recovery. Twelve months ago, Belmont was selected to host the third and final presidential debate of 2020. With less than three weeks to go, we are fully committed to working with the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and our health advisors on final preparations and will continue to follow their lead and guidance. For now, we are moving forward with our work to ensure we are 100 percent prepared to fulfill our commitment to host the third and final presidential debate on Oct. 22. Dr. Bob Fisher, President of Belmont University

President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis leaves the future of the second Presidential Debate in Miami, FL in question. It is scheduled for October 15.

The third and final Presidential Debate is currently set for October 22 at Belmont University.

No other information was immediately released from Belmont University.