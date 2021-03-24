Belongings of missing Morgan County man found near unidentified human skull

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A human male’s skull was found Wednesday downstream from clothing, a revolver and a pocket knife in a remote area of Morgan County where investigators were searching for a man missing since 2017.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson released the findings on social media. Johnson, who oversees Loudon, Roane, Morgan and Meigs counties, says the items were found near a waterfall, and that they were identified as belongings of Kevin Hamby.

Hamby was last seen leaving his home on an ATV in November 2017. The all-terrain vehicle and a shoe belonging to Hamby were discovered Monday.

“This cannot be identified as being the skull of Kevin Hamby, yet,” Johnson said. “The skull will be transferred to the Knox County Forensic Center to be sent on to Texas for DNA comparison testing.”

Johnson said a University of Tennessee anthropology professor was able to identify the skull as belonging to a human male.

This is a developing story.