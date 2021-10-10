KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wright’s Cafeteria, one of Knoxville’s oldest restaurants, will close its doors until further notice due to the lingering impacts of COVID-19.

In a notice posted in the windows of the beloved longtime establishment and their website said it will be closed until further notice, “related to COVID and the new strain.”

The restaurant is typically open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week and 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays serving homestyle southern meals like chicken and dumplings, meat loaf and fresh-baked pies.

Wright’s Cafeteria, which began as a grocery store on Cumberland Avenue in the 1920’s, has been serving food at their Middlebrook Pike location for over six decades. It has become a frequent stop for local politicians like former U.S. Senator Bill Haslam, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett.

Wright’s Cafeteria is located at 5403 N Middlebrook Pike.