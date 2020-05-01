Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Beloved teacher dies of coronavirus after she was twice denied testing, family says

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WPIX/CNN/WFLA) – An educator, a role model and an inspiration.

That’s how family members describe a 30-year-old New York teacher who died after a battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Rana Zoe Mungin always excelled academically.

“She loved school, she loved empowering, she loved education,” said her sister Mia. “Zoe became valedictorian here, and a lot of times, we’d go into the school and see her plaque and name here.”

Mungin made good grades and graduated from Wellesley College.

“She was so proud to call herself a Wellesley grad. The idea that Hillary Clinton went there!” Mia recalled.

And she turned her niece, Lyniah, into an A-1 student, too.

“I have a 3.9 GPA right now, and I owe it all to her. She basically taught me how to write,” Lyniah said.

Lyniah is now getting a full scholarship at John Jay College and has law school aspirations.

Mia, a registered nurse, came home with a fever on March 9.

Pretty soon, her sister had a fever too and went back and forth to Brookdale Hospital with breathing trouble.

On both occasions, she was unable to get tested. The first time, she was sent home with medicine for her headache and asthma. The second time, they had run out of testing kits, her sister said.

The EMTs who took her to the hospital the second time, did not seem to understand her situation, Mia added.

“They’re insinuating she was having a panic attack,” Mia recalled.

By the time she was hospitalized at Brookdale, Rana needed a ventilator. Hydroxychloriquine didn’t work for her.

Senator Chuck Schumer, a fellow Brooklynite, wrote the Food and Drug Administration to get the teacher accepted for clinical trials and she was transferred to Mount Sinai on March 27.

“Up until last Wednesday, she was improving. She had woken up. I was able to FaceTime with her. And she looked well.”

But Mungin was fighting a sepsis infection. Once she was tranferred to a facility in New Jersey, things went south.

Mia last FaceTimed with her sister on Sunday afternoon, and apologized for bringing coronavirus into their home.

“I didn’t consciously bring into the house, but it was something I was exposed to. If I could, I would trade places with her. I told her I loved her, and that I needed her to keep fighting. But I know she’s tired and her body is worn.”

At 12:25 pm Monday, after 37 days in the hospital, Rana Zoe Mungin took her last breath.

“Everything that we worked for, I’m not here to share it with her. She’s supposed to be with us celebrating, a lot of good things are happening, I want to tell her but I can’t,” said her niece.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter