Benton Mayor wins re-election after death on Election Day

BENTON, Tenn. (WATE) – While many races have been finalized, One race in Benton is without its victor.

Benton, Tennessee Mayor Jerry Stephens died suddenly at the age of 80, just hours before he won re-election. Stephens served Benton for more than 30 years.

Those closest to him say he took public service to a new level and his seat will be difficult to fill.

“He’ll go down as a legend,” Benton Police Chief Rocky King told WTVC, “He’d have jackets out for kids and food and he just went beyond what i felt like a normal mayor would do, just a very special person.”

“I won’t say we won’t have a good one come in, but there will never be another Jerry Stephens,” said Joe Jenkins. He was one of Benton’s two commissioners and will now serve as interim mayor.

Benton is located in Polk County, Tennessee about 50 miles east of Chattanooga.